Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases New Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $117.45 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. Equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $654,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

