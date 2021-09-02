Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,213 shares of company stock worth $12,071,983 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $199.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $110.41 and a one year high of $206.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.09.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

