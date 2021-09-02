Culp (NYSE:CULP) Announces Earnings Results

Culp (NYSE:CULP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Culp stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,549. The stock has a market cap of $167.96 million, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Culp has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 15,938.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of Culp worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

