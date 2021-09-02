Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.75 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS CURLF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 375,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,971. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

