CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the July 29th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.90. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Several research firms have commented on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 12.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

