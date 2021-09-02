CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the July 29th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.90. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61.
Several research firms have commented on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.