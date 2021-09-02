CWV Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $7.78 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. CWV Chain has a market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $10,266.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00066294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00137212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00160233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.14 or 0.07595714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,702.97 or 0.99843419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.23 or 0.01021406 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.