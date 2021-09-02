Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.15% from the company’s previous close.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €91.29 ($107.39).

ETR DAI opened at €71.07 ($83.61) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. Daimler has a one year low of €41.77 ($49.14) and a one year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €73.80.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

