Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 32,100 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $492,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $73.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,630. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

