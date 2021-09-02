Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 342 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $206.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,029. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.