Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock traded up $6.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $950.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,970. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $896.14 and a 200 day moving average of $832.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

