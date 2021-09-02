Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $17 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $492.36. 25,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.90. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.83.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

