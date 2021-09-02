Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

NYSE C traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.84. 377,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,694,584. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

