Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $262.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.60. Daktronics has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daktronics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

