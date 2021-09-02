Daniel B. Poneman Sells 12,000 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $295,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel B. Poneman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $310,920.00.

LEU stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $411.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.42.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

