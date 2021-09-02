Dawson James Initiates Coverage on Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Dawson James started coverage on shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BTTR has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Better Choice in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Better Choice in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Better Choice stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of -0.98. Better Choice has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $10.80.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Better Choice will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Word III bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Young bought 9,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,923.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,778 shares of company stock worth $153,356 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Better Choice in the second quarter worth $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter valued at $794,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

