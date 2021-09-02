DEAPcoin Price Reaches $0.0084 (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $29.26 million and $10.23 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00135908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.02 or 0.00817607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00047594 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

