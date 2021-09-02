Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,868 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

DE stock opened at $376.71 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

