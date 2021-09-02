DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 595,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,608,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $336.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $336.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $7,192,058. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.71.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.