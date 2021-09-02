DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,385 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

In other news, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $532,933.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $1,487,718. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQR opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.