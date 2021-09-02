DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 57.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $368.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.45 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.38 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $404.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,572 shares of company stock worth $171,268,684 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

