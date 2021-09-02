DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after buying an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in CDW by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CDW by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth $63,875,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CDW by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,017,000 after acquiring an additional 333,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $200.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.68. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $201.36.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock worth $17,993,133 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

