DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.21 Million Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,664,000 after purchasing an additional 428,521 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in BeiGene by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,548,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in BeiGene by 15.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,627,000 after acquiring an additional 522,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 34.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 104,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.38.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $327.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.75 and its 200-day moving average is $324.02. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,398 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $1,197,930.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,150,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,687,872.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 656 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.26, for a total value of $232,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,241,888.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,074 shares of company stock valued at $37,149,919. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

