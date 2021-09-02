DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,729 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after buying an additional 105,706 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 28.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $84.33 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

