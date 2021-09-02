Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) CFO Sells $164,200.00 in Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $42.75 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 3.00.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 151.76%. Equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DKL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.