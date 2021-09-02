Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.70. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.