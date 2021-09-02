Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $269.07 Million

Analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to post sales of $269.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.71 million and the highest is $338.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $968.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $761.90 million to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The business had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at about $15,725,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Denbury by 227.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 480,971 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $732,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $7,678,000.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $70.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

