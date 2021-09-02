Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Up 7.4%

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.74. 931,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,375,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DML. Raymond James raised Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.86.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,550 shares in the company, valued at C$23,947. Insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $561,000 over the last 90 days.

Denison Mines Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

