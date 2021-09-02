Dether (DTH) Trading Up 56.6% This Week

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Dether coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Dether has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $81,118.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dether has traded 56.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dether Coin Profile

DTH is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

