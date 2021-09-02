Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.65.

DB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 104,395 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 501,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 140,882 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 145.2% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,677,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DB opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

