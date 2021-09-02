Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €22.00 ($25.88) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DTE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €22.72 ($26.72).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at €18.06 ($21.25) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €18.05 and its 200-day moving average is €17.01. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.