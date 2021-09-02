Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,580 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,553 ($46.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.00 billion and a PE ratio of 31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,443.50 ($31.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,521.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,306.65.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Also, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders bought a total of 237 shares of company stock valued at $852,670 in the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

