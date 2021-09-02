Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $196.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.88. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The company has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 75.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

