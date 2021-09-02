DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Sells $4,720,100.00 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:DKS opened at $143.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $146.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.14.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
