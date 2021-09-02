DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Sells $4,720,100.00 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:DKS opened at $143.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $146.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

