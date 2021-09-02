DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Trading 2.6% Higher

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT)’s share price traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.77 and last traded at C$4.72. 55,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 133,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$402.75 million and a PE ratio of -11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.36.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

