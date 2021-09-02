Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 475.8 days.

Dno Asa stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. Dno Asa has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.29.

Get Dno Asa alerts:

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.