Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 475.8 days.
Dno Asa stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. Dno Asa has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.29.
About Dno Asa
