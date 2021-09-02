Dock (DOCK) Price Hits $0.12

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. Dock has a market capitalization of $82.57 million and $33.01 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dock has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.67 or 0.00231302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00060968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00138864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.88 or 0.00821659 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

