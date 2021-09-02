Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $229.74 million and $5.02 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

