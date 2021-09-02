Doki Doki Finance Price Tops $78.82 on Exchanges (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for about $78.82 or 0.00159701 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $130,438.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00132724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00813498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00047564 BTC.

About Doki Doki Finance

Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

