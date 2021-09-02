Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 158 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,345 shares of company stock worth $7,012,978. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $146.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

