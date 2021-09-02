Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 261 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $761,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,089 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $609,597,000 after acquiring an additional 361,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,551,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $111,709,000 after acquiring an additional 149,235 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.22 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

BUD stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,372. The company has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

