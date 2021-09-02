Doliver Advisors LP Buys Shares of 1,363 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.28. The firm has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

