Doliver Advisors LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.54. The stock had a trading volume of 289,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.42. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $194.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.