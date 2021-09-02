Doliver Advisors LP Has $1.82 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $8.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.27. 50,723,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907,915. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

