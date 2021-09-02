Doliver Advisors LP Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.90. The stock had a trading volume of 82,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,125. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $174.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.43.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.