Doliver Advisors LP Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,718. The stock has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.71. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

