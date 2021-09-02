Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Boosted by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

