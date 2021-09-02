Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Holdings Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock worth $41,390,259. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $515.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.32. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.