Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOMO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.50.

Domo stock opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.97. Domo has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 over the last three months. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 145,949.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,692,000 after purchasing an additional 589,636 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,238,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 19,400.2% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 250,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 249,680 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after acquiring an additional 238,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domo by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

