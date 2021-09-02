Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.370-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.50 million-$64.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.42 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.310 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.50.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo stock opened at $85.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78. Domo has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.