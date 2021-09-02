Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,550,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,719 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.11% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $117,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.14. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,606.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DFIN shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

